Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
About Critical Elements Lithium
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.