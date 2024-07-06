Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 28,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

