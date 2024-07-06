Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Crocs by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

