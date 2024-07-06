CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $389.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.25, a PEG ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

