Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

CCI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.