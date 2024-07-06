CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $75.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CVS Health stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 963,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

