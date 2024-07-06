CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $274.32 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

