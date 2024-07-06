D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,020,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

