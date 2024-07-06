Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.