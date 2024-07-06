Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America raised Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,242 shares of company stock valued at $99,862,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

