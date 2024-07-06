DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
