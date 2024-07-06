Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. Decker Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Get Decker Manufacturing alerts:

About Decker Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.