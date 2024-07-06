Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. Decker Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
About Decker Manufacturing
