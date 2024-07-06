Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on July 15th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMFG opened at $45.00 on Friday. Decker Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.
About Decker Manufacturing
