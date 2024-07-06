Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,161.94

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,161.94 ($27.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,310 ($29.22). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,268 ($28.69), with a volume of 80,133 shares changing hands.

Derwent London Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -539.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Derwent London

In other Derwent London news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($29.32) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($43,979.26). Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

