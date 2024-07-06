Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.34

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and traded as high as C$1.40. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.37.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

