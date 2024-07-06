Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.54. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 20,986 shares changing hands.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

Deswell Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.