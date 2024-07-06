DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 301,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 439,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

