Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 669,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

