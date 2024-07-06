Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 863,152 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

