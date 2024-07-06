Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

