Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.03

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.03 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Directa Plus shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 123,684 shares trading hands.

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.02. The stock has a market cap of £13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

