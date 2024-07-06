Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

DFS stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

