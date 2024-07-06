Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares traded.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Distinct Infrastructure Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.