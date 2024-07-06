Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.33. 1,647,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

