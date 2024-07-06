Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

