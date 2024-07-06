Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 18,001 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 711,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $97.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.