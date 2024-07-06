Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 34,568 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 3,182,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

