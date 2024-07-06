Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 25.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 129.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,830 shares of company stock worth $106,891,868. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.13. 1,692,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.73. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

