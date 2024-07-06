Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

OBDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 1,537,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

