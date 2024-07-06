Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,585 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 174,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

