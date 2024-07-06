Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 55,205 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,976,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 308,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,294,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,245,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

