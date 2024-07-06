Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.16. 5,111,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.