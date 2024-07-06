Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.78. 324,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,836. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $298.07 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.11.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.