Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.17 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

