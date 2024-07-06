Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.22 Million in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 26,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

