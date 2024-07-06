Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,075,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.