Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.42 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,822,000.

IVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.59. 361,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

