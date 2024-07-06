Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,231,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,354. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

