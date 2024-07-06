Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

