Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 45,309,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,048,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.