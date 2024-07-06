Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. 38,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,862. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

