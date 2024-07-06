Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 6,198,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

