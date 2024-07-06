Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 6,881,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,357. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

