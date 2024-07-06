Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 33.5% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

