Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.