Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,016,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.99. 32,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

