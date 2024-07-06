Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 112,326 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,979,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.9% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average is $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

