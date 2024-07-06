Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,409 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,713 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day moving average of $386.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

