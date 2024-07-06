Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,118,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,951,000. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 628,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

