Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. 830,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

