Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,421 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

