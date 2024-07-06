Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,421 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

